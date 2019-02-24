Don’t run if you’re right! | Faith

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:42 pm

The Bible says that “The wicked flee when no man pursueth, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” — Proverbs 28:1

When you are doing the right thing, you may find yourself in awkward or opposing situations … stand! Sometimes it is hard, but you can keep the right position while maintaining the right disposition.

For those who are standing up for what is right and have discovered at times it is not always popular … stand!

There are people who cannot stand up for themselves. Their life is broken and perhaps they don’t even know what to do … stand!

We’ve all seen it, the guy who knows he has done you wrong and continues to intentionally try and hide from you. (We know the type.)

They are brash and bold in their talk, but when it comes to taking a stand and facing the declarations of truth, they run like the wind!

God stands alongside those who are committed to truth and righteousness, and He is ever against those who abuse their power and the relationships around them to get their own way.

God sees and knows, and He is not taking the wickedness around us lightly.

While a stance for the right may not be understood or appreciated by some in your life, there are enough of us who do appreciate your courage and we will continue to encourage you to stand!

Truth and righteousness are still worth a stand!

(Tony Jones is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Walterboro.)