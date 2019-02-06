Dinner sale planned Friday

Light of the World International Ministries in Walterboro will sponsor a smothered pork chop and baked chicken dinner sale including rice, green beans, smothered pork chop or baked chicken, garden salad and cake on on Friday Feb. 8.

Delivery is free and will begin at 11 a.m. All dinners are $10. All proceeds are used for the benefit of outreach services provided through Light Of The World International Ministries.

Those placing five or more orders will receive a free dinner during the next sale.

To order, contact Tamika Simmons, leadparalegal@lawofficeofchristyscott.com.