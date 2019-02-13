Dennis records triple-double

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 8:45 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton Prep War Hawk seniors finished their home career with a win on Senior Night. After going without a win last season, the War Hawks’ improving overall record of 5-14 and 5-10 in Region II-A is a testament to the work put in by both the seniors and underclassmen under the direction of first year Head Coach Maurice Simmons.

Against St. John’s Christian Tuesday Feb. 5, the War Hawks outscored their opponents 59-46. Jason Dennis (SR) recorded a triple-double scoring 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks in the game. Senior Brandon Polk scored 11 points and recorded six assists.

“Jason Dennis played like a beast,” said Coach Simmons. “He was very vocal on the court — pretty much the floor general in relaying everything to the team. For my only two seniors to go out like that — well, you can’t ask for anything more.”

In the final game of the season, Colleton Prep fell 37-34 against Patrick Henry. Dennis finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. John Tomedolskey added nine points and Kyle Hooker scored five points and had eight rebounds.

“We finished our season against a very talented and young Patrick Henry team,” said Simmons. “Our goal was to send our seniors out on a two-game win streak, but they just out-hustled us. Missed free throws and turning the ball over sealed the win for Patrick Henry.”

Simmons is already looking forward to next season and plans to continue the hard work through the off-season. “For the team to transition to yet another coach and style of play, well, I am very proud of them,” said Simmons. “They have adapted better than I imagined. I hate my two seniors are leaving, but there are three starters returning and our bench saw some action which allows us to continue our journey of building and being successful. The foundation was laid for us, now it is time to close it up and add the roof.”