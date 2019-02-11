David Austin | Obituaries

David Austin

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. John David Austin, 70, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday afternoon, February 8, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born September 8, 1948, in Charleston County, he was a son of the late Albert E. “Shorty” Austin and the late Audrey Mae “Foxy” Bunch Austin.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 o’clock Monday afternoon, February 11, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. that morning at the funeral home.