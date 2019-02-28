Crime Reports
by The Press and Standard | February 28, 2019 5:00 pm
Home burglarized
A resident of Peirce Road in Ridgeville contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of Feb. 23 to report a burglary.
The man reported he arrived home to find the front door kicked in and the house ransacked.
Missing from the home were jewelry worth $9,200, an $1,800 television, two video game systems worth $1,100, a $300 air compressor, a $100 brad gun, two drills worth $200 and a tool box and tools worth $500.
Accidental gunshot kills man
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting incident at a Craig Drive apartment Feb. 23 that claimed the life of a Walterboro man.
Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Nyhiem S. Gadsden, 26, of Walterboro accidently shot himself in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
