Crime Reports

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:42 am

Woman collapses after traffic stop

A deputy stopped a pickup on Robertson Boulevard on Feb. 6 due to defective equipment and a license plate violations.

But as he was at the driver’s side door, he reported he smelled marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up an unlabeled orange pill bottle containing a leafy green substance, as well as a clear plastic bag with four small blue pills and five small white pills.

While the truck was being searched, the driver collapsed on the ground. The deputy called Colleton Fire-Rescue, which transported the person to Colleton Medical Center. Paramedics told the deputy the pills were narcotics.

The drugs were entered into evidence, the pickup towed and warrants are being secured.

Summerville man arrested

A Summerville man was arrested after a traffic stop near Phillips Road on Feb. 7.

A deputy on patrol stopped a black Honda Accord for failing to stay in its lane. The deputy said he observed “a lot of moving around” as he approached the vehicle. He asked the driver to open the door and the man replied that he couldn’t. As he was reaching for his driver’s license, the deputy said he noticed a glass pipe about to fall out of the driver’s pocket.

The driver reportedly told the deputy he did have meth earlier, but he’d smoked it all. A search of the vehicle found nothing but the pipe.

However, Colvin Marchant, 19, of Summerville was wanted on charges in Dorchester County and was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.

Student threatens to blow up school

A deputy responded to a reported threat at the Colleton County Alternative School on Tuskegee Airmen Drive on Feb. 8.

Administration told the deputy a male student was given an expulsion packet at the end of the day. They reported that he became irate, and as he was leaving to get on the bus he said he was coming to shoot up the school on March 21.

Several other students reported they heard the threat; however, the bus left prior to the deputy’s arrival.

The student’s parent was contacted and advised that the student would be charged with making school threats and the parent would receive a letter from the Colleton Dept. of Juvenile Justice.

Motorist arrested on drug charges

A Colleton County Sheriff Office deputy working patrol reportedly spotted a motorist driving left of center on Bedon Road Feb. 8 at 2 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop.

The motorist failed to pull over, instead driving down Bedon Road to Cottageville Highway. At the intersection, the driver failed to stop for a stop sign, turned right onto Cottageville Highway and picked up speed.

About a half mile past Cooler Dairy Road, the driver came to a stop in the middle of Cottageville Highway and placed her hands outside the car window.

The deputy ordered her out of the car and told her to walk back towards the deputy’s cruiser.

By then, other deputies alerted to the chase arrived and took the woman into custody.

The woman’s car was searched and an empty bottle of vodka was reportedly found on the floor. Inside her purse, the deputy found a container. Inside the container was allegedly a rock-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, four white pills determined to be hydrocodone and nine pink pills determined to be clonazepam.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Desiree C. Benson, 21, of Round O on charges of driving while under suspension, having an open container of alcohol, possess of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a Schedule IV narcotic and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Home targeted

by thieves

A deputy was called to a residence on Black Creek Road Feb. 8 at 9:05 p.m. after finding that a shed on the property was broken into and the house broken into and ransacked.

Outside, someone had damaged three all-terrain vehicles and a pickup truck, rendering them inoperable.

Inside the home, several rooms were in disarray.

The victim said that a $350 television, eight deer cameras worth $780, ammunition worth $1,500 were taken.

Food valued at $100 was taken from the refrigerator — the food was found lying beside the road.

Home hit

by gunshot

A deputy was sent to Presidential Court in Round O Feb. 8 at 7:29 a.m. after a resident found that his home had been hit by gunfire.

A bullet had punched a hole in a bedroom window and was found on the floor.

The resident said that he did not hear the gunshot and could offer no reason he had been targeted.

Signs disappear from Burger King

A Walterboro police officer was dispatched to the Burger King at 1351 Bells Highway Feb. 8 at 7:45 a.m. after an employee discovered that someone had taken three large tin Burger King signs sometime during the night.

The signs, one 48 inches tall and two 60 inches tall, were valued at $13,500.