Crime Reports

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 9:26 am

Drug suspect

arrested

A Colleton County deputy was handling a security escort at a home on Popular Street on Feb. 4 at 11:25 p.m. when he reportedly found what appeared to be a drug possession incident and called for assistance.

When the second deputy arrived, the first deputy began explaining the situation. While listening to the explanation about the possible drug activity, the second deputy watched the subject of the conversation, who was standing at the residence, just outside the door.

The deputy observed that the man had a small black container in his hand — the man bent over and when he stood back up, the container was no longer in his hand.

The deputy then went outside and reportedly found a black .35 mm film canister on the ground.

He opened it and reported he found what he suspected to be methamphetamine inside.

When the man was handcuffed, he allegedly asked why and the deputy showed him the black container. According to the incident report, the suspect said they weren’t his drugs. The deputy pointed out that he had not said that the canister had drugs inside.

The incident resulted in the arrest of the man, Thomas M. Lane, 54, of Walterboro, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Truck taken

from roadway

A Colleton County man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Feb. 4 after he discovered that his pickup truck had been taken from Featherbed Road in Round O.

The man said that he was driving home Feb. 3 about 10 p.m. when the battery on his truck died and he could not get it restarted.

He then got a ride home and returned to where he left the truck on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. to discovered his truck was no longer there.

The man said his black 2008 Ford F-150 contained painting equipment valued at $4,500 and two ladders worth $75.

The glove compartment contained personal and business documents, as well as two credit cards.

Man arrested

on gun charges

A Walterboro man was arrested on two firearms charges following a call to Proctor Street on the afternoon of Jan. 30.

At 5:43 p.m., the county’s dispatch center received a call reporting a male firing a handgun in the air three times and pointing the weapon at individuals in the 1000 block of Proctor Street.

The Colleton County Sheriff Office deputy responding to the call found a male suspect sitting in a car parked in the area and proceeded to interview him.

The man said he was sitting in a friend’s vehicle. He reportedly said he didn’t have a weapon and had not heard any gunshots or witnessed a disturbance.

The deputy said he spotted a loaded gun magazine in the car and two loose bullets on the floorboard.

When the car was searched, the deputy reportedly found a 9 mm handgun in the rear seat area that appeared to have been fired recently.

A computer check determined that the subject was a convicted felon who was prohibited from being in possession of a weapon.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Desi W. White, 40, of Walterboro on charges of pointing or possessing a handgun and illegal possession of a weapon.

Shooting incidents under investigation

The afternoon of Jan. 31 found the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office handling two shooting incidents.

Deputies were sent to a home on Davis Circle at 12:06 p.m. in what was initially described as a home invasion.

When law enforcement arrived at the home, no one was home. But there were signs of a disturbance, both inside and outside the residence.

Multiple shell casings were located in both locations.

Among the initial information provided dispatchers was that one person was seen falling to the ground.

With no one at the residence, deputies checked surrounding medical facilities to determine if they had treated any gunshot victims. No victims were found.

Then at 3:29 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called to a home on Augusta Highway in Smoaks after the resident reported the home being targeted by a drive-by shooting.

The resident said she was lying in bed when she heard a vehicle drive by and gunshots.

No one was injured in that incident.

Investigators report they do not believe the incidents are related.

Student caught with marijuana

A school resource officer was called to his office Feb. 1 at 1:23 p.m. to handle the case of a Colleton County High School student reportedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The student’s father was called to the high school and officials explained the situation.

He was told that the possession was going to result in discipline by the school but that the student was being given the option of enrolling in a drug and alcohol program instead of being given a citation for simple possession of marijuana.

The officer explained part of the program would include drug testing and if the student tested positive, it could result in the citation being filed.

Disruptive student to be charged

When school officials at the high school were unable to quell a disturbance involving a female student Feb. 1 at 11:50 a.m., a school resource officer joined the effort to end the disruption.

The student was informed that her actions were going to result in a school suspension and the filing of a juvenile petition charging her with disorderly conduct.

Safe taken

in burglary

Members of the sheriff’s office were called to Risher Deer Processing at 120 Yearling Lane on Feb. 2 at 11:46 a.m. after it was discovered that someone had entered the business overnight and removed a safe containing cash and checks.

Home burglarized

A resident of Sidneys Road in Round O contacted the sheriff’s office Jan. 30 at 5:50 p.m. after discovering that his home had been broken into earlier in the day.

Sometime between when the man left for work and he returned home, someone had kicked in the front door of the residence.

Once inside, the culprit took two televisions worth $899, a rifle worth $549, a handgun worth $429 and a video game valued at $200.

Student brings knife to school

A Colleton County Middle School student was suspended from school for 10 days and could face a criminal charge after he allegedly came to school with a knife in his pocket on Jan. 31.

Shortly before noon, a teacher informed a school administrator that she had been told that a sixth grade student had a knife in his possession.

The administrator removed the student from the classroom and asked him if he had something in his possession that he should not have at school.

The student said he had a knife and gave it to the administrator. When the student was asked about the knife, the student said he had it in his pocket the day before and had forgotten to remove it.

The boy’s parents were contacted and advised that he was being suspended and might be charged by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice on a charge of having a weapon on school grounds.