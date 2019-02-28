Coyote management workshop registration open

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), in conjunction with the South Carolina Trappers Association, will host a Coyote Trapping and Management Workshop at the Webb Wildlife Center, located in Hampton County, on March 14-15, 2019.

The workshop will start with registration at 1 p.m. on Thursday and end at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday.

The cost for the workshop is $100, which includes workshop materials, overnight bunkhouse-style accommodations at the Webb Wildlife Center, dinner on Thursday, and breakfast and lunch on Friday.

The workshop is limited to the first 30 applicants.

**There are still some slots available **

Registered foresters who take and complete the workshop should qualify for CFE credit hours (currently pending approval with SAF).

CFE Hours have not yet been determined through the Society of American Foresters. Past workshops have been assigned 10.5 CFE Hours. This year’s credits may be more or less.

Click “Workshop Application” below for more information and the registration application.

The deadline to apply has been extended to March 8th or until all slots are filled.

For an application, click here.