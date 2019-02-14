Council approves two changes to development agreements

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:57 am

Council members approved a pair of amendments to existing multi-county economic development park agreements during the Feb. 5 session.

Both agreements are with Charleston County. One agreement amended by resolution was initially approved in 2016, the other in 1995.

Both agreements were sought by Charleston County officials to allow businesses within the joint county industrial parks to seek economic development incentives.

The agreements are amended every time land is added to the joint county industrial parks.

The county receives a percentage of the fees the businesses pay to Charleston County.

• Council approved a resolution that renews the commercial lease agreement between Colleton County and the South Carolina Department of Corrections Young Offender Parole and Reentry Services. The agreement provides the state department office space in the Bernard Warshaw Complex.

• The county’s Fleet Management Department was given council’s approval to seek proposals from Chevrolet dealerships to implement a five-year sole-source purchasing arrangement for purchase of Chevrolet vehicles.

The need for the sole-source contract arose when the 2019 purchasing agreement of South Carolina state contract did not include Chevrolet vehicles.

Inclusion in the state purchasing agreement allows the state to make bulk purchases of the Chevrolet vehicles at a lower cost and then make that savings available to the county as an alternative to seeking bids from Chevrolet dealerships.

The county has a fleet of Chevrolet vehicles, as the Fleet Management Department has sought to standardize vehicle purchases to make maintaining and repairing those vehicles more cost-effective.

• Council approved purchasing a Kenworth cab and chassis with an Ox Body dump bed from Worldwide Equipment of South Carolina at a cost of $175,455.

• An enterprise service agreement between the county and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative was given council’s approval.

The agreement would provide network connectivity through county facilities.

• The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was given council’s approval to seek a $83,475 grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Justice Assistance grant program.

The grant, which includes a 10-percent local match, will allow the sheriff’s office to obtain an automated fingerprint identification system. The price also covers the maintenance agreement for the first year.

• Council agreed to declare a variety of motor vehicles, heavy equipment and computer items as surplus, paving the way for the items to be sold or used as trade-ins on new vehicle purchases.

• David Irwin of the auditing firm of Mauldin and Jenkins came to council with the county’s 2018 Audit Report.

Irwin reported that the county had a clean audit.

• Stephanie Brown-Taylor was named to fill a vacancy on the Colleton County Recreation Commission.