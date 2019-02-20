Cougars start strong in scrimmages

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar baseball team started strong in two scrimmages last week against Wade Hampton High School (13-1) and Pinewood Prep (25-0).

Against Wade Hampton Monday Feb. 11, Chase Hadwin earned the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits, striking out five and issuing three walks. Jackson Morellis and Warren Hunter provided relief, each allowing no run and striking out two.

Lane Lee led the offensive effort going 2-4 at the plate with 4-RBI’s. Morelli and Trey Nettles both had two hits each in the game.

“Great pitching and defense led the way to our victory,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “Hadwin started the game and gave us his best effort as expected, and the guys played well behind him. Offensively, we did what we could do. We saw the ball well, which contributed to a lot of walks, and we capitalized on their mistakes. We took some good swings at the plate when the opportunity was given to us.”

On the road against Pinewood Prep Friday Feb. 15, the Cougars dominated against the younger team. Three Colleton County pitchers combined for a no-hitter — Lane Lee, Chance Palmer and Trey Nettles. Lee threw five innings striking out five and allowing one walk.

Colleton County amassed 16 hits in the game and scored 25 runs. Catcher Henry Gibson had a stellar night at the plate, going 5-5 with two homeruns, two doubles and a single to account for seven RBI’s. Cody Cox, Nettles and Lee had multiple hits in the game.

“It was another tune-up game to get some live work in for the guys,” said Paige. “Once again pitching and defense were the keys to our victory. Lane Lee led the charge for us on the mound. Offensively, we exploded at the plate. The guys were seeing the ball well and squaring it up.”

The Colleton County Cougars hosted the annual alumni game Saturday Feb. 9 at Cougar Park when former and current players came together to raise money for the program. “It was a great day for alumni and current Cougars to be on the field together,” said Coach Paige. “As a ball player, you never know when it may be time is to hang up the uniform, but the sad truth is, every ball player will face that moment. To have this event once a year gives all alumni the opportunity to relive their childhood dreams of playing the simple game of baseball. It was a special moment playing alongside players I coached (Lucas Bell, Keel Murdaugh, Alan Grym, Josh Kinard, Parker Seabrook, Owen Bridge, Tristen Hiott and Justin Litchfield) and with my former teammates (Brian Drew, Blake Drew and Ryan Broach). I want to send a big thanks to the parents and everyone who contributed to our perlo dinner/alumni event.”

The Cougars are slated to begin competition in the Berkeley Diamond Classic Friday Feb. 22 against Oceanside High School at 5 p.m. They will then face First Baptist Monday Feb. 25 and Berkeley High School Wednesday Feb. 27.