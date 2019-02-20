Cougars’ history-making season comes to an end

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County were eliminated from post-season play following an 80-70 loss to Hartsville High School Saturday Feb. 16 at Cougar Gymnasium. Although the post-season ended undoubtedly before they wished, the Cougars have plenty to be proud of since early November. Not only did they compile a 19-8 overall record, but they posted an undefeated season in Region VII-AAAA, garnering the conference championship for the first time in the school’s history. Then, they captured a 71-61 win over North Myrtle Beach in round one of the playoffs and, likely played their best game of the season in a battle to the end against Hartsville.

In Coach Matthew Mullin’s first year at the helm of a program left on solid footing by former coach Jacob Smith, he proved not only could he continue to build upon the program he inherited, but he could lead it to new heights.

In the round one win over North Myrtle Beach, Stephan Gadson scored 21 points to lead the Cougars. Devon Farmer added 13 points on the boards, and Bailey Encalade and Shykem Chisolm both scored 12 points. Alex Sherrill had eight points, Antawn Griffin had four points and Jermaine Parker added three points.

Gore lead North Myrtle Beach with 16 points and McClendon added 13 points.

Against Hartsville, Colleton County led by four points at the half, but a strong second half for the Foxes proved to be the deciding factor in the game.

Gadson led Colleton County against Hartsville, scoring 19 points in the battle. Encalade scored 18 and Sherrill contributed 17 points. Other Cougar scoring included Farmer 6, S. Holmes 4, Chisolm 4, and Parker 2.

Trae Hanibal (University of South Carolina commit) scored 34 points for Hartsville, followed by Edwards with 20 points.

“I hate for the season to end, but only one team can win the whole thing,” said Coach Mullins following Saturday’s loss. “The game tonight was back and forth, and it was a very competitive high-level game. I think if Stephan didn’t foul out, maybe we make a couple more free throws, or kept Trae Hanibal off the free throw line, we could have come out with a win. We were right there in the fourth period but could never get over the hump. But credit Hartsville, they are a very good team and the Hanibal kid put his team on his back in the second half.

“I am extremely proud of everything this team accomplished this year,” said Mullins. “It’s been talked about a lot and it should be, as we are the first team in Colleton history to win a region championship, go undefeated in conference, have Bailey Encalade named Region VII-AAAA Player of the Year and have Encalade and Antawn and Stephan named All-Region. On top of all that, we finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 for AAAA after not being ranked all year.

“There were not a lot of dry eyes in the locker room after the game, but I told them I was proud to see that,” said Mullins. “It shows this meant something to them. We told the seniors thank you and we’ll never forget what they helped build. We are excited about the guys returning next season. We’ll have some big shoes to fill, but if we have a strong commitment during the offseason, we can be just as competitive next year.”