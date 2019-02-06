Cougar Wrestling competes in Lower State Duals
by The Press and Standard | February 6, 2019 5:00 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
The Colleton County Wrestling team qualified for the SCHSL AAAA Lower State Wrestling Duals held Saturday Feb. 2 at South Aiken High School. This was the first time in the history of the program a team qualified for Lower State.
The Cougars, seeded as the No. 3 spot, earned a 42-12 win over AC Flora High School in round one. Advancing to round two, Colleton County fell to the No. 1 seed South Aiken High School, 60-12.
Colleton County wrestlers will compete in the AAAA Lower State Individual Championships beginning Feb. 16-17.
