Cougar Wrestling competes in Lower State Duals

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:43 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Wrestling team qualified for the SCHSL AAAA Lower State Wrestling Duals held Saturday Feb. 2 at South Aiken High School. This was the first time in the history of the program a team qualified for Lower State.

The Cougars, seeded as the No. 3 spot, earned a 42-12 win over AC Flora High School in round one. Advancing to round two, Colleton County fell to the No. 1 seed South Aiken High School, 60-12.

Colleton County wrestlers will compete in the AAAA Lower State Individual Championships beginning Feb. 16-17.