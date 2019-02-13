Cougar pitching staff performs well in scrimmage

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:05 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School varsity baseball opened the 2019 preseason Wednesday Feb. 6 with a scrimmage against Sumter High School at Cougar Park.

The Cougars enter the season hungry after posting an 8-15 (3-7) overall record in 2018.

“Pitching dominated the game,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “Chase Hadwin started and pitched four solid innings and was followed by Lane Lee who worked three strong innings. Between the two pitchers, they gave up no earned runs. We had two runs given up by errors. Jackson Morelli and Warren Hunter pitched well in relief, also allowing no runs. Our guys swung the bat well. Everyone looked confident in the box and found the barrel. Overall, the guys played well, but there’s still some things we have to fine tune. It is a process, but we will get there.”

The Cougars were scheduled to scrimmage Wade Hampton on the road Monday Feb. 11, then travel to Pinewood Prep Friday Feb. 15. They will participate in the Berkeley County Diamond Classic on Feb 22 through March 2.