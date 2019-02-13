Cougar Basketball makes history capturing Region VII-AAAA Championship

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 8:40 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar varsity basketball team made history last week, capturing the first Region VII-AAAA Championship and marching undefeated through conference play for the first time in the school’s history. The Cougars finished the regular season 18-7 overall and 6-0 in conference play after defeating Bluffton (38-31) and Hilton Head (81-66) last week.

At press time, the Cougars were slated to host North Myrtle Beach (7-15) Wednesday Feb. 13 with tip-off at 7 p.m. in state playoffs.

“I am extremely happy for my guys making history by winning the region championship,” said Coach Matthew Mullins, who is making noise in his first year as the Cougar’s head coach. “All year we talked about the possibility of being the first team to do that and what that would mean for the program. For the seniors, it is something they can come back and point to that banner and remember the moments they were able to create with their basketball family. They can feel a great since of pride.

“For the underclassman, it hopefully means a new standard,” said Mullins. “They can teach the players coming up from JV next year what it takes to get there. We are hoping that this is just the beginning of something bigger. No matter how far we go in the playoffs, this team has accomplished a lot. With that being said, we still have something to prove. Hopefully we can end this thing on a run in the playoffs.”

After trailing Bluffton by a point at the half, the Cougars edged past the Bobcats Tuesday Feb. 5 to capture the region title. Stephan Gadson led Colleton County with 12 points. Alex Sherrill scored 10 points and Devon Farmer added six points. Other Cougars scoring included Shykem Chisolm 4, Jermaine Parker 2, Silas Holmes 2 and Antawn Griffin 2.

Leading scorer for the Bobcats was Donavan with 11 points.

Against Hilton Head, Thursday Feb. 7, the Cougars outscored their opponents by 15 points at the half. Gadson once again topped the boards for Colleton County, scoring 20 points. Sherrill added 14 points and Chisolm recorded 13 points. Also scoring in the game were Farmer 8, Jahlil Ellison 7, Tito Holmes 5, Bailey Encalade 4, Silas Holmes 4, Jermaine Parker 2 and Zashaun Shider 2.

Malloy led the Seahawks with 15 points.

Post-season accolades were announced late last week for the Cougars, with senior Bailey Encalade being named Region VII Player of the Year. In addition, Antwan Griffin (SO) and Stephan Gadson (JR) were announced as All-Region selections.