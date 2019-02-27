Cougar Baseball falls to Oceanside

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:01 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity baseball team began competition in the Berkeley County Diamond Classic Friday Feb. 22 against Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Falling behind early, the Cougars managed just three hits in the game. Cody Cox, Chase Hadwin and Henry Gibson each recorded a hit.

Hadwin took the loss for Colleton County, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits across five innings of work. He struck out six batters and issued three walks. Jackson Morelli provided two innings of scoreless relief and struck out five.

“Oceanside hit the ball pretty well,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “I don’t believe Hadwin had his best stuff that night, but I am not going to take anything away from Oceanside, they’re a strong offensive team. Our defensive was solid like we expected, we had one error, but it was quickly negated by a double play in the middle by Nettles and Cox. I know we could’ve hit the ball along with them, but our bats were cold that night. We look forward to waking them back up against First Baptist.”

The Cougars were scheduled to face First Baptist Monday Feb. 25 and Berkeley High School Wednesday Feb. 27.