Cottageville man struck by pickup on Rehoboth Road Monday evening
by The Press and Standard | February 21, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 4:05 pm
A 60-year-old Cottageville man was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck in the 500 block of Rehoboth Road at 8:18 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Firefighter-paramedics, stationed one-fourth of a mile from the incident, arrived about two minutes after the call to find the man lying on the side of the roadway. A witness said the man was walking on the dark stretch of highway and stepped into the lane of traffic.
He was hit by a northbound pickup truck. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Crews quickly treated the man at the scene, then transported him by ambulance with additional firefighter-paramedics on board to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
