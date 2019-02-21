Cottageville man struck by pickup on Rehoboth Road Monday evening

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 4:05 pm

A 60-year-old Cottageville man was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck in the 500 block of Rehoboth Road at 8:18 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Firefighter-paramedics, stationed one-fourth of a mile from the incident, arrived about two minutes after the call to find the man lying on the side of the roadway. A witness said the man was walking on the dark stretch of highway and stepped into the lane of traffic.

He was hit by a northbound pickup truck. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Crews quickly treated the man at the scene, then transported him by ambulance with additional firefighter-paramedics on board to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.