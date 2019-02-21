Colleton Civic Center to host Gullah-African Link Exhibit Feb. 22

Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:43 am

Friday Feb. 22 will be a special day for the community, as the Rev. Kenneth Hodges, a native of Colleton County, will return to present the “The Gullah-African Link” exhibit at The Colleton Civic Center.

This exhibit will feature some of the Gullah and Lowcountry art displayed in his LyBenson’s Gallery in Beaufort. On display in the gallery — named after his parents, Lydia and Benjamin Hodges — visitors can see original photographs taken by Rev. Hodges, an accomplished and recognized photographer, as well as African art and African artifacts.

During the presentation, Hodges will share stories about his journey as a photographer from the small Gullah communities of Bennetts Point and Seabrook, as well as the development of LyBenson’s Gallery. He will also discuss the growing interest in the Gullah culture and the significance for Colleton County and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Hodges said, “I am proud and excited to be bringing this exhibit to The Colleton Civic Center once again, and taking part in what will be a wonderful event. I’m sure my fellow Colletonians will find it both educational and entertaining. I’m looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones.”

After the presentation, Dr. Marlena Smalls will entertain with songs and stories. Smalls, a classically trained lyric soprano, has spent the last 25 years performing Gullah music rooted in the rich heritage her West African ancestors brought to the sea islands of South Carolina and Georgia more than 300 years ago. She founded the Gullah Festival in Beaufort to celebrate and preserve the Gullah culture and its many traditions.

In 1990, Smalls established the Hallelujah Singers and went on to develop a series of concerts on the Gullah way of life. Her energetic and animated style, blended with the vibrant voices of her choral ensemble, turned the Hallelujah Singers into one of the region’s most popular acts.

In addition to performing with the Hallelujah Singers, Smalls has had a successful career as a soloist, singing gospel, contemporary, jazz and blues. She is probably best known for playing the role of Bubba’s mama in the film, “Forrest Gump.”

The exhibit is free and will open at 5 p.m. in the Colleton Civic Center’s Gallery, 494 Hampton St. Tickets are $15 for the presentation and performance in the auditorium by Hodges and Smalls beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at colletoncivic.org, or at the door. For additional ticket sales, the center’s box office will be open from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 21, and again at 5 p.m. on the 22nd. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Friday, school groups are welcome to visit the exhibit. For more information, call 843-549-8360.

Jean Harrigal, the center’s executive director, said, “We are delighted to offer this special event, and are looking forward to having Rev. Hodges back with us and to also welcome Dr. Smalls for an evening of art, education and music.”

The mission of Colleton Center, a 501(c)3 organization, is to utilize the historic Hampton Street School as an arts and civic center to provide arts and educational performances and events, affordable studio space for artists, and venues for family and community cultural functions for the diverse residents and visitors in the rural Lowcountry.