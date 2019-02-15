CMC, PRTC offer new series

PRTC and Colleton Medical Center announce the launch of a new series, “Live Your Healthy,” which premiered Wednesday Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. This new series is available exclusively on PRTC Channel 57.

“Channel 57 is a community channel for our video subscribers,” said Michelle Strickland, marketing coordinator for PRTC. “By partnering with organizations in the community, we can develop programming that is relevant to the lives of our members. With Colleton Medical Center’s wealth of resources, creating a show about health and wellness was a natural fit. Not only can we showcase the services that are available to the Lowcountry region at Colleton Medical Center, but we can educate the public about how to take advantage of those resources and apply them to everyday life.”

Upcoming episodes include an interview with CEO Jimmy Hiott about capital improvements and technology, and an interview with dietitian Rachel McNeish about nutrition and eating right.

“The goal of ‘Live Your Healthy’ is to create a positive presence in the community and provide a healthy perspective so people can continue to do the things they love, with the people that love them. From the ER to women’s services, taking care of our community is what we do best. We want to help our neighbors and family “Live their Healthy,” said Jimmy Hiott, CEO of Colleton Medical Center.