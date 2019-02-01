Clean up day at Bedon-Lucas House

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:17 pm

A group of community members came out to help at the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society’s cleanup day on Saturday Jan. 26. Boy Scout Troop 646 and community members were led by CCHAPS president Tom Whitacre. Work included removing vines, dead trees, overgrown bamboo and debris from the 1820-era Bedon-Lucas property and surrounding area. “The weather was perfect for hard work and CCHAPS would like to say a heart-felt thank you to the great group of volunteers for their much-needed help,” said Sarah Miller of CCHAPS. Attending the cleanup were Donavan Minus, Cameron Owens, Aiden Nettles, Alex Perez, Whiley Whitlock, C.D. Bishop, Scout Master Maurice Minus, Karl Bishop, Michael Nettles, Justin Parker, Tim Parker, Mike Whitlock, John Bowman, Larry Davis, Lee and Amy Rhoden and Kareem Walker.