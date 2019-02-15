Civitans honor chaplins

Local clergy, veterans and guests were honored Monday at the Walterboro Civitan Club’s annual Clergy Appreciation at Veterans Victory House on Monday Feb. 11.

Keynote speaker was the Rev. Ken McCaskill, pastor of Pine Grove Baptist Church No. 1. Civitan President Dean Redd gave the welcome. The Rev. Daniel Cooper led the prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by VVH Resident Council President Issac Blake. An ensemble from Colleton Preparatory Academy provided music. Tom Whitacre told the “Saga of the Four Chaplains,” and Civitan Program Chairman Donald Davis introduced the speaker.

A proclamation honoring the occasion was read, followed by recognition of all clergy, veterans and guests attending.

The benediction was given by the Rev. Doug Tuten of Hendersonville Baptist Church.