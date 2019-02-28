CCSO monthly drug report

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:21 pm

How many drugs were seized from the streets of Colleton County in the last month?

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office monthly update, last month deputies seized 106 grams of methamphetamine, 104 grams of marijuana, 55 Ecstasy pills, 33 scheduled narcotics and half a gram of cocaine, as well as three illegal weapons.

Current estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $12,645, according to Shalane Lowes, public information spokeswoman for sheriff’s office.

These totals are part of a new program initiated by the sheriff’s office.

“It is our plan to provide the public with monthly updates. At the end of the year, we will add the past 12 months together, providing the residents with a total weight and dollar amount of everything we have seized,” Lowes said.

“All the information provided in the monthly updates are from pro-active stops conducted by law enforcement. These are not calls they have been dispatched to, but stops they initiated on their own due to traffic infractions, possibly leading to other charges. We want our community to know that our deputies are visible and working hard to combat drugs and crime off the streets of Colleton County,” Lowes said.

“We want the residents of Colleton County to know that their well-being is our number one priority. Being visible means our deputies are reassuring our residents we are working hard to prevent crimes from taking place and deterring criminals from attempting to break the law,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our deputies. These deputies are a great group of men and women who take pride in their job by providing a safe place for our residents to call home. These deputies continuously come into work wanting to know what they can improve on to be better than they were yesterday. Taking the initiative to learn is the first step to success, not only in the workplace, but in life,” said Strickland.