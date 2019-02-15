CCHS students shadow jobs

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 10:02 am

Colleton County High School students celebrated National Groundhog Day on Feb. 4 by job shadowing.

In job shadowing, a business allows a student or two to shadow at their establishment. Businesses are asked to provide an experience for students of what it is like to perform a certain type of work by having them accompany an experienced worker as they perform the targeted job.

The students job-shadowed at Colleton County Middle School and the Palmetto Training Center. Several other students shadowed in various locations: Black Street Early Childhood Center, Father-to-Father, Inc, Colleton County Fire-Rescue, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Tikima Bowers Agency and several other businesses.

Students will have another opportunity to shadow on Feb. 18.

“What a wonderful experience to learn more about your future career!” said Kimberly Footman, CCHS Career Development Facilitator.