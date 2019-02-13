CCHS Soccer holds alumni game

February 13, 2019

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Soccer Program held its annual alumni game Saturday Feb. 9 at Cougar Stadium. Approximately 21 current and former soccer players participated in the event.

“It was great to see all the former players who laid the foundation for the program,” said first-year head varsity girls’ Coach Brian Reid. “We shared many stories, laughs and even played some soccer. I thank everyone for coming out and showing their support of the programs.”

