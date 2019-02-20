CCHS girls eliminated in round one of playoffs

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougars were eliminated from the SCHSL AAAA Lower-State Basketball Playoffs following a 55-22 defeat at the hands of Orangeburg Wilkinson on the road Tuesday Feb. 12. Playing in an unairconditioned gymnasium on an uncharacteristically warm and humid day, the Lady Cougars trailed early and could not make the necessary adjustments under adverse conditions. Colleton County finished the season 17-9 overall and 3-3 in Region VII-AAAA.

Omari Kirkland scored eight points in the contest and Jada Frazier added 5 points. Other scoring efforts included Ashley Bowman 3, Ashley Savage 2, Ka’Ri Edwards 2, Scha’Mari Stephens 1 and Donae Bowens 1.

“Orangeburg wasn’t a bad team, but I didn’t think they were better than us,” said Coach Perry Smalls following the game.

“When you come in with a game plan and you get away from what you want to do, this happens. We turned the ball over 13 times in the first half alone and they scored 22 points. Anytime you give a team like that those opportunities, the outcome is not good. We got away from our game plan and that often happens with a number of underclassmen.

“I told the girls when we got into post-season play, they would be playing better teams,” said Smalls. “I’m not sure they knew what to expect, but overall, I am so proud of this team. We started the season off so strong but came back after Christmas break flat. I’ll take some of the blame for that, but I’ll say this — we’ll be back next season.”