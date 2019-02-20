CCHS Cheer finishes fourth in Game Day Cheer Invitational

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:34 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Varsity Cheer Squad competed in the first South Carolina High School League Game Day Cheer Invitational on Saturday Feb. 16 at the University of South Carolina–Aiken Convocation Center. The competition — which consisted of three categories including Best Fight Song, Crowd Leading, and Band Chant — showcased squads from around the state.

It was a long day for the Cougar Cheerleaders, as they competed four times throughout the day after qualifying in preliminaries to advance to the championship round. Based on scoring, the Lady Cougars finished in the No. 4 spot at the end of the day.

“We actually competed up in the AAAAA division because there weren’t enough AAAA schools participating,” said Coach Meagan Driggers. “So, we competed against cheerleading powerhouses such as River Bluff and South Aiken High School. We had the smallest squad out of the 16 competing in the AAAAA division.

“We were very successful in the preliminary rounds, even receiving a couple of perfect scores in Band Chant from the judges,” said Driggers. “The top six teams from preliminaries then moved on to the championship round, where we performed in all three categories in one continuous routine.

“It was a long day, competing four times, but the girls had great energy each time they took the mat,” she said. “We didn’t take home a trophy, but they have worked so hard this year. Being the first time ever competing, and to finish in the top-six teams in the state, well, I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”