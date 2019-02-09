Catterton blood drive held

NO PAIN. Richard Johnston, left, with his nurse Sharon Otto is all smiles — proof there is no pain while giving blood.

The third annual Marshall “Bubba” Catterton Memorial Blood Drive was held Jan. 25 at the Walterboro Elks Lodge.

Twenty-nine possible donors came in with 27 pints of blood collected. Donors includes Travis Godley, Billy Elliott, Angela Cates, Lin Houck, Jason Padgett, Norris Williams, Stephanie King, Kelsey Robertson, Cody Robertson, Evelyn Freeman, Mary Jo Fox, Destiny Johnson, Scott Dean, Hope Hipp, Bobbi Dryer, Sarah Gossett, Kayla Rourk, Danielle Hatley, Richard Johnston, Jeff Tamblin, John Koger, Sherri Watson, Xazier Singleton, Victoria King, Brittney Gossett, Stella Colson, Mary Connelly, Tim Mabry and Parker Seabrook.

“I stand corrected. The Jan. 25 blood drive was not the fourth annual, but the third annual Part B Blood Drive,” said bloodmobile coordinator Norma Weeks. “The fourth annual will be in September.

“The family of Marshall ‘Bubba’ Catterton and the Red Cross thanks each of you who came in to donate. The Catterton family kept hot pizzas coming in all during the blood drive and had ‘I did it for Bubba’ decals to give away. The family also had ‘corrected’ t-shirts for the donors who gave last year,” Weeks said.

For information on upcoming blood drives, call Weeks, 843-538-8950.