Carl Davis Lee Jones | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | February 4, 2019 1:56 pm
Carl Davis Lee Jones
Simplicity Cremation of Summerville
Carl Davis Lee Jones, “Dave”, passed away November 29, 2018.
He was born November 9, 1955, a son of the late Bruce Jones and Frances Jones.
Dave was a house painter for many years, working for Jim Floyd and others. He took a lot of pride in being a fast and very professional house painter.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his best friend and companion, Angie Stone and his beloved dog Bonzo; his brother Marvin Jones and wife Susan, their sons Marvin and Steven; his brother Howard Jones and wife Joyce; and his sister Frannie Howell and husband Jack.
He was grateful and wanted to thank the following: Meals on Wheels; Hospice and their nurses; Simplicity Cremation of Summerville; and all those that made his passing easier.
