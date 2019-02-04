Carl Davis Lee Jones | Obituaries

Carl Davis Lee Jones

Simplicity Cremation of Summerville

Carl Davis Lee Jones, “Dave”, passed away November 29, 2018.

He was born November 9, 1955, a son of the late Bruce Jones and Frances Jones.

Dave was a house painter for many years, working for Jim Floyd and others. He took a lot of pride in being a fast and very professional house painter.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his best friend and companion, Angie Stone and his beloved dog Bonzo; his brother Marvin Jones and wife Susan, their sons Marvin and Steven; his brother Howard Jones and wife Joyce; and his sister Frannie Howell and husband Jack.

He was grateful and wanted to thank the following: Meals on Wheels; Hospice and their nurses; Simplicity Cremation of Summerville; and all those that made his passing easier.