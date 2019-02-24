Bring it on, Devil…God’s got my back! | Faith

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:39 pm

Have you ever gotten up, prayed to God and thanked Him for another day, while asking for a good day; yet from that moment on, all **** seemed to break loose? If so, I share the feeling, for I know it all too well.

On one day last month, I had somewhere very important that I had to be. However, I knew that things were not going to be “a bed of roses,” but I surely was not expecting the bombshell that I witnessed. Although somewhat rough, I got past that part of the day and moved on. Just as my husband and I sat down to have a light lunch after some shopping, my phone rang. When I recognized the number, I knew it was a call that I needed to answer, expecting the best, but preparing for the worst. As it turned out, it was not favorable news.

After I hung up the phone, I sat still for a few minutes to collect myself. My husband, the wonderfully patient man that he is, respected my chosen stillness until I was ready to talk. After I broke the news to him, and he said some comforting words to me to lighten the load, I just thought within myself, “Bring it on, devil, because my God’s got my back!” Satan may have won the battle, but he will not win this war.

According to James 1:13 (ESV), “Let no one say when he is tempted, ‘I am being tempted by God,’ for God cannot be tempted with evil, and he himself tempts no one.” To further explain my point, Romans 16:20 (ESV) confirms, “The God of peace will soon crush Satan under your feet. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you.”

Circumstances such as these let us know that Satan has no power over us if we firmly believe that God is in control. The bottom line — Satan’s “arms are too short to box with God,” and you had better let him know it.

In order to let Satan know this, you must recognize who he is. He comes in all shapes, forms, sizes, and disguises. Don’t get it twisted. “Satan is not this reddish-colored monster with horns and a pitchfork ruling over ****. Throughout the Gospels, Satan’s ‘kingdom’ is never considered to be a burning underworld full of the tormented dead, but, rather, is equated with the bondage of sin and the curses brought upon humanity for acts of unrighteousness” (John Gregory Drummond).

The Word lets us know that Satan is real. In order to get a better understanding of who is this devil, study the following verses carefully: Genesis 3:1-5, I Corinthians 7:5, I John 3:8, II Corinthians 11:3, Acts 5:3, John 8:44, John 10:10, James 4:7, Matthew 16:23, Zechariah 3:1-2, I Peter 5:5-9, and Ephesians 6:11-16. There are numerous others, but these are a start for an enlightening study about Satan and his capabilities.

On any typical day, you can have some great things going on, and all of a sudden, Satan will rear his ugly head because his aim is to ruin anything that is good in your life. He loves confusion and chaos. Therefore, just take the good with the bad because “…we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28 KJV). Consequently, when Satan gets on the prowl in your life, face him head on because God’s got your back, and only He has the last word.

Inspire21.com shares a beautiful illustration, “God’s Cake,” by an unknown author, that drives home my whole point about the devil and his efforts to try to destroy our lives. “Taste it,” and share it with others!

“Sometimes we wonder, ‘What did I do to deserve this?’ or ‘Why did God have to do this to me?’ Here is a wonderful explanation!”

“A daughter is telling her Mother how everything is going wrong; she’s failing algebra, her boyfriend broke up with her, and her best friend is moving away. Meanwhile, her Mother is baking a cake and asks her daughter if she would like a snack.

The daughter says, ‘Absolutely Mom. I love your cake.’

‘Here, have some cooking oil,’ her mother offers.

‘Yuck!’ says her daughter.

‘How about a couple of raw eggs?’

‘Gross, Mom!’

‘Would you like some flour, then? Or maybe baking soda?’

‘Mom, those are all yucky!’

To which the mother replies, ‘Yes, all those things seem bad all by themselves. But when they are put together in the right way, they make a wonderfully delicious cake!’

‘God works the same way. Many times we wonder why He would let us go through such bad and difficult times. But God knows that when He puts these things all in His order, they always work for good! We just have to trust Him and, because eventually, they will all make something wonderful!”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

