Billy Moore | Obituaries

Billy Moore

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. William J. Moore, Jr., known to everyone as Billy, husband of Mrs. Eleanor Ann Walker Moore, of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday morning, January 29, 2019, at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. He was 91 years old.

Born May 2, 1927 in Walterboro, he was the son of the late William J. Moore and Minnie Smoak Moore. Mr. Moore served his country in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the Destroyer Escort USS Borum. After discharge from the Navy, he began a career with the ACL Railroad Company, and successors and retired from CSX Railroad as a Trainmaster after 41 years of service. He resided in Florence, South Carolina for 26 years before returning to Walterboro in 1989 after his retirement.

Mr. Moore was an active member of First Baptist Church of Walterboro. At his church, he served as a Deacon, served on several church committees, was head of the church maintenance; and was a member of the Gene Alexander Sunday School Class.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Mrs. Eleanor Walker Moore are: a son, Richard Madison Moore and his wife Lisa of Minocque, Wisconsin; two step-sons, Chuck Walker and his wife Rosalind and Wayne Walker and his wife Deborah, all of Walterboro; step daughter, Sherri Ely and her husband Gary of Summerville; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Betty Fralick, and Joan Hiott and her husband John all of Walterboro; and two special friends, Gale Watts Smith of Andrews, SC and Elizabeth Marsis of Colorado. He leaves behind his faithful and loving pet, Tiger.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Genelle Robertson Moore; and his oldest son, William James Moore, III; and step-granddaughter, Bridgette Walker Stone.

Funeral services were held at 3 o’clock, Sunday afternoon, February 3, 2019 from First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro. The Dr. Hal West officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be directed in his memory to: First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.