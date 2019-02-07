Bells Family Dollar holds ribbon cutting
by The Press and Standard | February 7, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 9:32 am
The new Family Dollar at Bells Crossroads held its grand opening Saturday with a variety of free gifts, food and other activities throughout the day. Cutting the ribbon are Store Manager Rita Montalvo and Family Dollar District Manager Jimmie McFadden.
