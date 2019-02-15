Beach family reunion this Sunday
The annual John Y. and Ella Saunders Beach reunion will be held Sunday Feb. 17 about 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Doctors Creek Baptist Church in Walterboro. Some of the early history of the family in Colleton County will be discussed. Other Beach lines are welcome. Those attending are asked to bring a pot-luck dish. The picture is from the 1948 Beach family reunion.
