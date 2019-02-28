Band members perform in region clinic

Congratulations to Delaine Ford and Zoe Buckner from Colleton County Middle School Band and six Colleton County High School Band of Blue members — Sydney Howard, Jermia Christian, Shaleisha Funn, Megan Newton, Michaela Bennett and Logan Bailey — for performing in the 2019 South Carolina Band Directors Association Region Band Clinic at Charleston Southern University Feb. 22-23.

The SCBDA Region Band Clinic hosts over 400 of the finest high school wind and percussion students from the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Students audition for chairs in January and are selected on their performance abilities on their solo, scales and sight reading. Tone and musicianship are also contributing factors. Students are ranked and seated in three levels of bands: Junior (6-8), Clinic (9-10) and Senior (11-12).

Megan Newton (trumpet), Shaleisha Funn (clarinet), Michaela Bennett (clarinet) and Logan Bailey (trumpet) were selected for the Senior Region Band, comprised of 11th and 12th graders. The senior band was conducted by Dr. John Culvahouse of Tennessee.

Sydney Howard (clarinet) and Jermia Christian (tuba) were selected for the Clinic Region Band, comprised of 9th and 10th graders. The Clinic band was conducted by Fran Shelton of Hendersonville, N.C.

Eighth-grader Delaine Ford (clarinet) and seventh-grader Zoe Buckner (clarinet) earned chairs in the Junior Concert Band made up of the 6th, 7th and 8th grade band members. Their band was conducted by Ben Pouncey, director of bands at Ashley Ridge High School.

Earning a position in the Region Honor Band is the equivalent of being named All-Region in any sport. Director Tom Finigan said, “This is one the highest individual honors a band member can earn. Not just anyone earns a spot in the band … these students are the best of the best in our region. We have to compete with schools that have more resources and private tutors and instructors. We are very proud of all of our students that audition.” There were a total of four clinic bands that performed concerts Saturday afternoon to conclude the weekend.

Tom Finigan is the director of bands with assistance from Associate Director Nick Infinger. Assistant Directors are Cathy Meshach and Gary Stroupe and staff member is Thomas Finigan Jr.

Next up for the Band of Blue is the Winter Ensembles competition at White Knoll High School on March 9, the SCBDA All State Band Clinic at Furman University, then the SCBDA Concert Performance Assessment for CCHS Concert and Symphonic Bands at West Ashley High School on March 19-21 and CWEA Winter Championships for the Winter Guards and Winter Percussion groups in Rock Hill on March 23-24.

The Band of Blue’s annual spring concert is Sunday March 31 in the Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. The Band of Blue is also preparing for the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Parade in April.