Band hosts contest

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:18 pm

Colleton County High School hosted the 2019 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association’s Premier South Contest on Saturday Jan. 26. This was the band’s third time to host the event. Over 1,500 spectators and parents came out to support the 41 different teams in the competition. Different types of indoor winter ensembles including drumlines, wind groups, winter color guards and dance teams competed to qualify for future CWEA competitions.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion for earned first place at the 2019 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Premier South contest this past Saturday. The CCHS Winter Guard placed second and the Middle School Cadet Percussion earned 1st place and our Cadet Guard ranked second.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion show is entitled “Persephone” and the CCMS Cadet Percussion show is entitled “Haunted Mansion.” CCHS Winter Percussion is led by assistant band director Gary Stroupe with Cassie Headden and Malik Ferguson. The CCMS Cadet Guard show is a ‘50s theme using the song “MMMBop” called “Big Blue Diner” and the CCHS Guard show uses the Daughtry song “Tennessee Line,” called “Finding My Way Back Home” CCHS and CCMS Winter Guards are led by guard instructor Tracy Smith.

This was the first contest of the season for the four Colleton County Winter Ensembles. All four groups will compete next month at Berkeley High School.

In other Band of Blue news, Band of Blue member William Finigan for received an All-State callback on the tuba. He will audition for the South Carolina Band Directors Association’s All-State Band on Saturday Feb. 2 at Lexington High School. SCBDA will announce official results next weekend. There are a number of Band of Blue and Middle School Band members that will earn positions in the 2019 SCBDA Region Honor Bands. “The Band of Blue is very proud of all of our Band members that auditioned for Region Band!” said director Tom Finigan.

The Band of Blue has been very busy fundraising and preparing for its television performance in the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Parade in April. This will be the second time the Band of Blue has marched in this historic parade, marching in 2008 in the nation’s capital. To make a donation to help a student make this trip, please contact Band of Blue Booster Club President Jamie Bunton at The Bank of Walterboro.