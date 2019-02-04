At the State House: What state legislators are doing this week
by The Press and Standard | February 4, 2019 2:01 pm
This week, things in the State House are beginning to speed up as both chambers will likely vote on a number of significant bills. The joint committee evaluating offers to buy Santee Cooper is also scheduled to meet.
In the House, lawmakers have fast-tracked a bill that would create a powerful mini-government within the Tri-County Technical College for the purpose of driving economic development. This new entity – called an “enterprise authority” – would have the power to issue revenue bonds on behalf of the college, collect fees for undefined purposes, and possibly even exercise eminent domain. If passed by the House, it will go to the governor’s desk.
The Senate will continue debate on a bill that would capture sales tax from online retailers like Amazon or Ebay, based on a Supreme Court case that was decided last year. It would also require these companies to acquire retail licenses, just as an in-state retailer would have to get. Lawmakers recently added an amendment requiring money collected under this bill to be used to increase teachers’ salaries.
On Wednesday, the Santee Cooper evaluation committee (created via budget proviso last year) will meet (stream here). According to their agenda, the committee will be considering offers to buy the utility that were submitted to ICF International – the consulting firm hired by lawmakers.
For the full list of bills this week, scroll to the bottom of the page.
House floor session
- H.3417 – Establishes illegal immigration unit within SLED
- H.3420 – Prohibits minors from entering tobacco shops
- H.3031 – Shortens voter registration window
- H.3035 – Loosens requirements for poll workers
- H.3595 – Adjusts the Industry Partnership Fund tax credit (SCPC analysis)
- H.3274 – Local government cannot regulate cigarettes, alternative nicotine products
- S.228 – Creates mini-government within Tri-County Technical College (SCPC analysis)
Senate floor session
- S.309 – Doubles the budget of the South Carolina Research Authority (SCPC analysis)
- S.214 – Collecting sales tax from online retailers (SCPC analysis)
- S.35 – Mandatory U.S. constitution instruction for colleges
- S.105 – Amending penalties for animal cruelty
- S.38 – SLED must investigate officer involved-shootings
Tuesday – 2/5/19
House committee meetings
Education subcommittee
- H.3759 – Overhauls the state education system
LCI subcommittee
- H.3754 – Regulation for time shares
Senate committee meetings
Finance subcommittee
- S.439 – Port cargo tax credit
Finance Committee
- S.426 – DOT to appropriate funds for Sandy Island boat ramp
- S.310 – Stricter regulation on unstamped cigarettes
- S.314 – Creates income tax credit for clinical rotations completed by medical students
- S.323 – Department of Revenue can compel financial information from individuals’ banks
- S.398 – Grace period for unstamped cigarettes
- S.439 – Port cargo tax credit
Judiciary Committee
- S.18 – Allows DUI offenders to enroll in the interlock ignition program
Wednesday – 2/6/19
House committee meetings
3-M subcommittee
- H.3253 – Licensing for mobile barbershops
- H.3438 – Division of Veterans Affairs moved to Governor’s office
- H.3157 – Licensing for genetic counselors
Public safety subcommittee
- H.3051 – Regulations for pickup truck towing
Education & Public Works Committee
- H.3398– Permanently establishes Tucker Hipps Transparency Act
- H.3051 – Regulations for pickup truck towing
- H.3355 – Bans use of cell phones while driving
Senate committee meetings
LCI subcommittee
- S.260 – Revises SC’s nonprofit laws
Education subcommittee
- S.419 – Overhauls the state education system
Joint committee meeting
Santee Cooper Evaluation and Recommendation Committee
Thursday – 2/7/19
Senate committee meetings
Corrections & Penology Committee
- S.156 – Bans cell phones in prisons
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.