Antler measuring sessions set across the state
by The Press and Standard | February 7, 2019 8:34 am
The measuring system is based primarily on antler size and symmetry and includes measurements of the main beams, greatest inside spread of the beams, circumference measurements at certain designated locations and the number and length of the points. To be counted as a point, a projection must be at least one inch long and it must be longer than it is wide at its base. For more information on measuring antlers, click here.
The objectives of the state records list are to recognize outstanding animals and to identify areas that produce quality deer. This information allows biologists to take a closer look at habitat and deer herd conditions in order to make future management recommendations.
Although record deer have been recorded from all counties, Aiken, Anderson and Orangeburg counties have produced the greatest numbers in the past three to four years. Generally, larger deer are more abundant in areas that have fewer deer, as compared to parts of the state with high deer numbers. Last year’s measuring sessions produced 232 new entries into the South Carolina records list.
Hunters must provide necessary documentation, such as the date and county of the kill and sign a “fair chase” statement when they bring in a set of antlers for measuring. Antlers in velvet or those that are broken and repaired, or antlers separated from the skull plate cannot be officially measured for the state records list. If the lower jawbone of the animal was extracted during taxidermy or otherwise saved, it should be brought to the measuring session so biologists can determine the deer’s age. An accurate weight measurement at the time of the kill is also helpful.
2019 ANTLER MEASURING SESSIONS
Date, time, location, telephone
- Friday, Feb. 8, 4-8 p.m., Sumter, Simpson’s Hardware, 40 W. Wesmark Blvd., 803-773-3397.
- Friday, March 1, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Bath, Wilson’s Taxidermy, 158 Victory Lane, (803) 593-3357.
- Saturday, March 2, 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Columbia, Sportsman’s Warehouse, 476 Piney Grove Road, (803) 731-3000.
- Tuesday, March 5, 2-8 p.m., Greenville, Cabela’s, 1025 Woodruff Rd. Suite H101, 864-516-8100.
- Thursday, March 7, 2-8 p.m., Anderson, Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3795 Clemson Blvd., (864) 540-7100.
- Friday, March 8, 1-5 p.m., Gilbert, Price’s Country Store, 540 Peach Festival Rd., (803) 892-2457.
- Tuesday, March 12, 2-8 p.m., Pickens, Durham’s Grocery, 3210 Walhalla Hwy., Six Mile, (864) 868-2070.
- Wednesday, March 13, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Bonneau, Dennis Wildlife Center, 305 Black Oak Road. Please call ahead (843) 825-3387.
- Thursday, March 14, 2-7 p.m., Greenwood, Hunter’s Headquarters, 1845 Calhoun Rd., (864) 223-1911.
- Tuesday, March 19, 2-8 p.m., Easley, Academy Sports, 201 Rolling Hills Cir. (864) 850-6130.
- Friday, March 22, noon to 8:00 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, State Fairgrounds, (803) 734-3886.
- Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, State Fairgrounds, (803) 734-3886.
- Sunday, March 24, 1:30-6 p.m., Columbia, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, State Fairgrounds, (803) 734-3886.
- Camden: At DNR Office, 632 West Dekalb St. Room 211, by appointment only during March (843) 309-5165.
- Clemson: At DNR Office, 311 Natural Resources Dr., by appointment only during March (864) 986-6247.
- Columbia: At DNR office, 1000 Assembly St., by appointment only any time of year, (803) 734-8738.
- Florence: At DNR office, 295 S. Evander Dr., Florence, by appointment only during March, (843) 661-4768.
- Garnett: At DNR office, 1282 Webb Ave., Garnett, by appointment only any time of year, (803) 625-3569.
- Georgetown: At DNR office, 420 Dirleton Road, Georgetown, by appointment only on Fridays during March, (843) 546-8119
- Union: At DNR Office, 124 Wildlife Drive, Union, by appointment only during March, (864) 427-5140.
