16U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Volleyball captures Silver Championship
by Cindy Crosby | February 27, 2019 6:54 pm
Last Updated: February 27, 2019 at 8:03 pm
The 16-U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Club Volleyball team (BCJVB) captured the Winter Heat Silver Bracket Championship last weekend in Augusta, Georgia.
After an early morning loss during pool play against a solid team, the Junior’s battled through the competition to earn a spot in the silver bracket. After a 25-12 and 25-17 win in the semi-finals, they advanced to face SC Midlands for the championship.
“The first set was a blowout with BCJVB winning 25-11,” said assistant coach Daniel Cox. “The tables flipped in the second set with a loss (25-11). The ladies re-grouped and came back in the third set to win 15-8 and captured the championship in the silver bracket.”
The 16-U BCJVB head coach Cinnamon Forst said, “I’m so proud of my girls – they have come a long way since the first tournament, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of our season holds.”
The Junior will travel to Spartanburg March 2 and then compete in the final tournament of the season March 23 in Charlotte, N.C.
