Williams sworn into County Council

Last Updated: January 16, 2019 at 9:26 am

Photo by GEORGE SALSBERRY

The Jan. 8 meeting of Colleton County Council began with new Councilman Art Williams receiving his oath of office. The oath was a family affair for Williams with his daughter Sylvia Joy Williams administering the oath while his son Dr. A. Maurice Williams held the bible. Sharing in the moment is Williams’ grandson Noah A. Williams. Among those joining him for the oath were Williams’ wife Leila, his daughter-in-law Tina Williams and his granddaughters Clara and Julia Williams.