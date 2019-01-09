William Bennett, Jr. | Obituaries

William J. Bennett, Jr.

SUMMERVILLE : Mr. William J. “Jerry” Bennett Jr., husband of JoDi Chase Bennett, passed away Tuesday morning, January 8, 2019 at Chandler Hospital in Savannah, Ga. He was 71.

Jerry was born in Colleton County July 10, 1947, a son of the late William J. Bennett Sr. and Jessie Varnadoe Bennett. During his years in high school, he excelled in track and field for the “Wildcats” and graduated in 1966. He spent several years in the South Carolina Army National Guard, and later became employed at J. P. Stevens, which became CCX in Walterboro. Jerry was a lifelong member of Doctor’s Creek Baptist Church, was an avid outdoorsman, and loved spending his free time exercising and running. He was a truly devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, he is survived by his children Darren and Cherie Bennett of Colorado Springs, and by a step-son, Robert Chase of Mount Pleasant. He has one brother, John Bennett of Columbia, and four grandchildren: Brayden, Maykayla, Will and Dargan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday morning, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Doctor’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.