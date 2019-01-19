Why do we buy what we buy? | Column

Consumerism fascinates me. Why do we buy what we buy?

I like gel ink pens. A Bic ballpoint does the same job for less money, but I love my Pilots. A friend likes funky socks; she never has a pen when she needs one, but her feet are fierce. I’m not sure I own a matching pair of socks. Priorities, people.

Recently USA today ran an article about what people buy most online at Wal-Mart, state by state. A better question might be, what DON’T people buy online at Wal-Mart? (Sadly, it’s not Sarah Lee low-sodium deli-sliced turkey; I have to actually buy that in person, and stand in line with 75 other people being served by two cashiers.)

The Wal-Mart survey was kind of a head-scratcher: Idaho residents bought refills for Easy-Bake Oven. (I wish I still had mine.) New Hampshire? A 15” Dell laptop. Nevada residents seared their lips with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Iowa, Hawaii, Utah and Arkansas residents love them some Instant-Pots, Colorado folks bought inflatable air mattresses. New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts folks stocked up on paper towels, and Vermonters love Del Monte creamed corn. Creamed corn??

The two most popular on-line purchases in America were the Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler and Crayola crayons. I’ll end the suspense: South Carolina bought the tumblers.

The previous year was a tad more interesting: In 2017, the Palmetto State bought more coin banks than anything else (does that seem totally random to you?), and my North Carolina peeps bought the most mayonnaise. I’m a native of the Tar Heel State, and never knew mayo was a thing.

Economists say you can tell a lot of about people by what they spend money on. I spend a fortune on my teeth, so I must like to chew. I have a great dentist, but shelling out $4,000 in a year (for an extraction, crown and implant) stings, no matter how much lidocaine is used. I’m starting to understand people who lose a tooth and just carry on.

Then there’s my gym membership, makeup and phone bill. (I started paying for my phone when my husband, Widdle Baby, refused to increase my data plan. I showed him.)

I also drop a wad at the dermatologist, and that’s all I’ll say about that. I buy books, magazines, paintings and one high-quality purse that I plan to be buried with.

Widdle splashes out on groceries. He impulsively buys, say, a quart of oxtail soup, takes one sip and puts it aside–unless I’m actually standing at his elbow, foaming at the mouth. Then he makes a big show of putting it in Tupperware “for later.” We both know “later” never comes.

We’re in sync on a lot of things, but not our spending habits.

I don’t believe in buying new cars. My motto is, drive ‘em ‘til the wheels fall off. This makes Widdle crazy. Me: “No car payments, yay!” Widdle: “My wife drives an old beater, aarrgh!”

He buys his clothes retail. I stalk every resale shop, thrift store and consignment boutique within 30 miles. It takes time and gas, but when you score an $80 pair of designer pants for $4, bingo!

I always vote for budget motels when we travel—we’re only there to sleep!–but Widdle flatly refuses, which has probably saved us from bedbugs more than once.

The good news is, we’d both rather save than spend, and think travel is a better investment than gifts, so there’s that.

Besides, money can’t buy love. Right?

