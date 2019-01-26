Welding student gets job offer
by The Press and Standard | January 26, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 1:11 pm
Eddie Jackson of Palmetto Training Inc. accompanied his welding students on a manufacturing plant tour to Comact in St. George on Dec. 18. Clifford Smalls (second from right) of Walterboro, a current welding student, was offered employment with Comact as a result of passing the company’s welding test.
