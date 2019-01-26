Welding student gets job offer

Eddie Jackson of Palmetto Training Inc. accompanied his welding students on a manufacturing plant tour to Comact in St. George on Dec. 18. Clifford Smalls (second from right) of Walterboro, a current welding student, was offered employment with Comact as a result of passing the company’s welding test.