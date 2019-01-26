Weather impacts blood drive turnout

Last Updated: January 23, 2019 at 1:09 pm

18 GALLONS. Gary Hermann, left, donated his 18th gallon of blood at the January blood drive. He received his pin from Colleton County Blood Drive Coordinator Norma Weeks.

Blame it on all the rain, or on the sniffles that followed, but the blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Jan. 8 had a very low turnout. Of 44 possible donors, 41 pints of blood were collected.

Those who braved the rainy weather to donate included Karen Gibson, Ashley Amundson, Carrol Griffin, Terri Griffin, Ronella Winchester, Bill Weeks, Jessica Goodwin, Mike Kuszmaul, Fran Mack, Sharon Paris, Melissa Parrish, Jeff Parrish, Destiny Chamblin, Timothy Smyly, Bobby David, Alicia Price, Gary Hermann (18 gallons), Susan Harrison, Doris Nettles, Shaskey Gantt, Vicki Syfrett, Diane Wicker, Cathy Crosby, Crystal Phillips, Michael DeLonge, Anna Traynham, Keivy Rowes, Beth Friend, Steve Black, Jarvis Craven, Summer White, Nick Godley, Robert Smith, Doug Bullock, P.A. Pournelle, Terri Pournelle, Matt Rentz, Kevin Wicker, Celeste Stone, Lorie Caldwell, Robert Benton, Konia Haynes, Linda Clark and Norma Weeks.

The next blood drive will be March 11 from 1-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

A special memorial blood drive for Marshall “Bubba” Catterton will be held Jan. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.

For information call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.