War Hawks drop two games, fall to 3-11 overall

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 3:49 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity basketball team dropped back-to-back Region II-A games last week, losing to Jefferson Davis (47-45) and Andrew Jackson (84-64). The War Hawks are now 3-11 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Senior Jason Dennis recorded a double-double scoring 13 points and snagging 18 rebounds in the loss to Jefferson Davis on the road Tuesday Jan. 22. Chad Nathan scored 12 points for the War Hawks and Brandon Polk added eight points. David McMillen and Kyle Hooker each scored eight points in the game.

“We led up until there was three minutes left in the fourth period,” said Coach Maurice Simmons. “Jefferson Davis went to their bench and went on an eight-point scoring drive. I should have called a time-out after they scored four points, but I wanted to see if the guys could battle through adversity. We had an opportunity at the end of the game to win with a three-point shot, but we missed. We just have to finish and not be content.”

For the second time last week, Jason Dennis scored a double-double against Andrew Jackson on Friday Jan. 25 at home. Dennis amassed 21 points and 18 rebounds in the loss. Nathan scored 12 points and Hooker added 12 points and six rebounds. Polk had nine points and six rebounds.

“Going into the half, we were only down by nine points,” said Simmons. “In the second half, we made simple mistakes to dig us deeper in the ground. We fought back but Andrew Jackson put up a stronger fight. We are having good and bad moments but through it all, we are getting better. We just got to continue to trust the process and believe.”

Colleton Prep was scheduled to host Holly Hill Tuesday Jan. 30 before traveling to Orangeburg Prep Wednesday. They will travel to Clarendon Hall Friday Feb. 1.