Walter Maybin | Obituaries

Walter Maybin

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mr. Walter Alvin Maybin, 85, entered into rest surrounded by his loving family Monday evening, January 7, 2019, at his home in Walterboro while under the care of Agape Hospice.

Born February 29, 1932, in Hendersonville, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Charlie Levi Maybin and the late Edith Birthell Capps Maybin.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Thursday morning, January 10, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Steve Crosby officiating. Interment followed in Zion Baptist Churchyard, 152 Ruffin Road, Walterboro.