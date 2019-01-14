Vivian Locklair | Obituaries

Vivian Locklair

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Vivian Elizabeth Simmons Locklair, 82, entered into rest Thursday morning, January 10, 2019, at her home in Walterboro. She was the widow of Mr. William E. “Billy” Locklair.

Born April 23, 1936, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Fary W. Simmons and the late Lurline Elizabeth Clark Simmons. She was a homemaker and had attended Spring Hill Baptist Church in Cottageville. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and attending yard sales. She loved her frog collection and always centered her life around her family.

Surviving are: five children, Michael Terry and his wife Lydia of Walterboro, Debbie Terry Schwartz of Walterboro, Susan Demaree and her husband James of Round O, Sandi Thorpe of Ridgeville, and Sara Hughes of Ridgeville; a step-son, Ashby Tucker of Walterboro; a brother, Bill Simmons of Johns Island; and a sister, Dianna Hickman of Clinton. There are fifteen grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren that also survive. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patsy Lynn Terry; a brother, Mac Simmons; and a sister, Barbara Simmons.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Monday morning, January 14, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Bobby Ethridge officiating. Interment followed in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville.