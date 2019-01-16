Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Tribute Band to perform here Jan .25

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Tribute Band “Tim & Faith” will be at the Colleton Civic Center on Friday Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit colletoncivic.org or call 843-549-8360. Opener is local guitarist Keene Fleck. Tickets are $20, $30. And $40 and are available at colletoncivic.org or at the door. Box office will also open at the center 5-7 p.m. on Jan 23-24, and at 5:30 p.m. the day of the show.