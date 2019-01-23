Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Tribute Band to perform Friday
by The Press and Standard | January 23, 2019 1:45 pm
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Tribute Band “Tim & Faith” will be at the Colleton Civic Center on Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. For information or tickets, visit colletoncivic.org or call 843-549-8360.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.