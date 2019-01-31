Three hurt in crash

Three people sustained injuries in a two-car crash at the intersection of Cottageville Highway and McDanieltown Road on the evening of Jan. 27 at 6:31 p.m. Initial reports indicated one person was trapped; however, the injured person was able to exit the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders. Three off-duty Fire-Rescue paramedics, who had been traveling south on Cottageville Highway, witnessed the accident and stopped to render aid. Two Fire-Rescue ambulances were assigned to the incident. A GMC Envoy was struck in the passenger side, injuring a woman and a 12-year-old boy. Both were treated at the scene, and then transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center by ambulance. The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Colleton Medical Center by ambulance. Traffic in the area of the accident was blocked for about 30 minutes and then restricted to one lane for another hour. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.