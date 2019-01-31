Thousands needed for 2020 Census

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 3:54 pm

The U.S. Census Bureau has started searching for help in conducting the nation’s next head count.

This month, the federal agency began accepting applications for temporary help to fill the thousands of jobs created by the 2020 Census.

The first jobs to be filled will be census-taker positions for address canvassing, the first major field operation of the 2020 Census. The recruiting effort to support the address canvassing operation will take place from January through June of this year.

Applicants selected for this operation will work mostly daylight hours, updating address lists and maps.

The jobs can include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff.

The Census Bureau will pay Colleton County census takers $14.50 an hour.

While positions are available across the country, the Census Bureau is committed to hiring people to work in the area where they live. After all, the census bureau explained, local residents are the most familiar with the people and places within their community.

To learn more about positions, contact the area census office at 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020) and select option 3 or use the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

• Be at least 18 years old.

• Have a valid Social Security number.

• Be a U.S. citizen.

• Have a valid email address.

• Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some assessment questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)

• Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.

• Pass a census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.

• Commit to completing training. The applicants will be paid during the training period.

• Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings and/or weekends.

Most jobs require employees to:

• Have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available.

• Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training.)

The first step to apply for the temporary jobs is to complete the online job application at www.2020census.gov. The Census Bureau said the application process should take about 30 minutes and will include some assessment questions about education, work and other experience.

Applicants will also need to supply their:

• Social Security number

• Home address (physical location and mailing address)

• Email address and phone number

• Date and place of birth