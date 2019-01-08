Thomas Williams III | Obituaries

Thomas Merriman Williams, III

Thomas Merriman Williams, III, age 75, passed away on January 1, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his four children, Jason, Patrick, Kathryn, and Brooke, and their spouses, as well as by his nine grandchildren who affectionately knew him as Poppa.

Tom was born in Walterboro on May 11, 1943. He graduated from Clemson University in 1965 and the Medical University of South Carolina in 1969. He continued his medical training through the U.S. Navy and Medical College of Georgia. Throughout his career he lived in California, Taiwan, South Carolina, and Georgia, ultimately establishing his Urology practice in Jesup, Georgia where he retired in 1998. Following retirement Tom volunteered to provide medical care to areas of need throughout the United States for several years.

Tom was a caring, generous person who spent his life helping others in many ways. He was a physician, teacher, coach, mentor, and friend to those who knew him, and he always found ways to lend a hand and give back to people, communities, and the Catholic Church wherever he lived or visited. Throughout his retirement Tom filled his time with things he most enjoyed — spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, traveling to Alaska and elsewhere, spending time with friends, and cheering on his beloved alma mater, the Clemson Tigers.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mrs. Lois Keels Williams, his parents, Mrs. Carol Mathis Cunnane and Mr. Francis Joseph Cunnane, Jr., and his sister Carol “Bootsie” Wilder. He is survived by his children, Jason Williams of Clemson, Patrick Williams of Greenville, Kathryn Williams of San Diego, California, and Brooke (Williams) Kesterson of Apex, North Carolina; and his grandchildren, Haley, Hunter, Mia, Macie, Etta, Ellery, Beatrice, Eliza, and Alastair. He is also survived by his brother Francis Joseph “Frank” Cunnane, III of Murrells Inlet, and sister Sudie L. Cunnane of Santa Monica, California, in addition to extended relatives.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 925 S Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, South Carolina. Memorial donations can be made in Tom’s name to Catholic Charities USA (2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314) or to your local food bank.