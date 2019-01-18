Thomas Meischke | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | January 18, 2019 5:24 pm
Thomas Meischke
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mr. Thomas Wesley Meischke, known by many as “Tommy” and “Kermit”, age 75, of Walterboro, entered into rest Thursday evening, January 10, 2019.
Born June 14, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Wesley Meischke and the Ida Reed Meischke.
A memorial service will be held 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, January 20, 2019, from Nova Church. The Reverend Dr. Zane Brown officiating.
